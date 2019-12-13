PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Ukraine willing to mobilize men who left abroad

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov, summonses should be received by all men aged 25 to 60 living abroad. Possible punishment for non-appearance is still under discussion, the head of the Department added.

