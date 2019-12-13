3.41 RUB
German army may be left without money
Trouble has come to Germany. Economy Minister Robert Habeck called for the start of the debate on the financing of the Bundeswehr. It turns out that the special fund for the German military in the amount of 100 billion euros is almost used up. There is no money!
Where did the fund go? In principle, the answer is obvious: something was spent on the maintenance of the Ukrainian army, and something was sent for technical upgrading of the Bundeswehr, but these are all "long" contracts. For now, the reality is that there will soon be nothing to pay for the maintenance of the military.
It is clear that there is no money in the German budget, so Habeck suggests "borrowing of funds beyond the previously permissible limits." In other words, they want to drive the army into debt.
