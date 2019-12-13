Netherlands exempts its own companies from observing sanctions

The Netherlands approved 91 exemptions from anti-Russian sanctions for its own companies starting in February 2022.



"The ministries of foreign affairs, finance, infrastructure and education are allowed to grant exemptions from sanctions in order to provide some flexibility," the Dutch Foreign Ministry stressed.



According to RTL Nieuws, the climate and energy ministry has granted 25 exemptions for energy from former Gazprom companies. The exemptions apply to 150 companies and organizations, as well as municipalities and schools.



At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Trade issued 18 authorizations for EU-Russia cooperation on "civil matters," and the Ministry of Finance granted 13 exemptions for frozen assets or goods.



