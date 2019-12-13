UN loses its raison d'être.

The UN has lost its raison d'être, writes Al Mayadeen. The author of the article calls it a "fragile and weak organization" that lacks the powers of a "world policeman" and the tools of pressure to solve any contradictions in the modern world.

The UN elects a secretary-general who travels the world talking about international security, makes statements, condemns and demands, but cannot influence anything. In essence, neither he nor the organization has any real power to stop conflicts in the world.