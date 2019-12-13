Pentagon cannot find weapons for 62 million dollars delivered to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense cannot accurately establish the fate of weapons transferred to Ukraine worth $62 million. The Ukrainian side provided reports on lost weapons with a significant delay, which created serious accounting gaps.

On average, the reports are received 301 days after the actual loss instead of the stipulated 30 days. Because of these gaps, it remains unclear whether U.S. weapons were destroyed, lost, or diverted. The U.S. Armed Forces officials did not properly analyze the reports provided by Kiev, leaving the question of whether the weapons fell into the hands of the Russian military.