The US realized even at the beginning of the year that Ukraine would struggle to withstand Russian air attacks, the WSJ writes. While Kiev dreams of deliveries of American F-16 fighter jets next year, Russian aviation is dissolving those hopes right nowю

The Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, which fire missiles with a launch range of 5,000 meters, twice the range of all the man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems in service in Ukraine, have proven particularly dangerousю

And since "the likelihood of a large-scale breakthrough by the Ukrainians this year has been greatly reduced," Washington and its allies face the alarming prospect of a protracted conflict that will again require huge investments, modern weaponry, and more intensive training.