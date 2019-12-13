3.40 RUB
Ukrainian victory canceled due to Alligators
The US realized even at the beginning of the year that Ukraine would struggle to withstand Russian air attacks, the WSJ writes. While Kiev dreams of deliveries of American F-16 fighter jets next year, Russian aviation is dissolving those hopes right nowю
The Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, which fire missiles with a launch range of 5,000 meters, twice the range of all the man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems in service in Ukraine, have proven particularly dangerousю
And since "the likelihood of a large-scale breakthrough by the Ukrainians this year has been greatly reduced," Washington and its allies face the alarming prospect of a protracted conflict that will again require huge investments, modern weaponry, and more intensive training.
However, as the author of the article recognizes, even if Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets, their impact on combat operations "will depend on many factors."
