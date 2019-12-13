More and more Belarusians are taking off their rose-colored glasses and are beginning to really assess how Poland manipulates Belarusians with imaginary benefits for holders of a piece of plastic with a ragged chicken in the upper corner.



A foreign state began distributing its documents in the Republic of Belarus, which Poland used for prospective recruitment to promote its influence in the territory of our sovereign country. Many Belarusians have realized its true essence (undermining the stability and peace in the country) and also decided to abandon it. And this is just the beginning



