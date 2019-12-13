Polish pans prefer Ukrainian women

Polish feminists are outraged: The Ukrainian refugee women are "taking away" their men and introducing them to "traditional family values."



"The import of exclusively women from Ukraine changes the structure of the sex ratio in our [Polish] society in favor of ladies (or maybe, in this connection, in favor of men?)," writes Myśl Polska. At the same time, Ukrainians pose a particular threat to Polish feminists precisely because they profess an "old-fashioned" approach to gender roles. In other words, Ukrainian women can destroy the feminism in Poland as such.



