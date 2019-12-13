3.43 RUB
Polish military take families with children to the border
The facts of the inhumane attitude of the Polish authorities towards refugees, including children, are cited by the Polish publication wyborcza.pl. It is reported that on November 20, the Polish military detained 17 foreigners and took them to the border with Belarus in subzero temperatures on the Polish side of Dubicze Cerkiewne. There was an Iraqi family with two children aged 3 and 5 in the group.
The refugee managed to contact the activists. He said his son was in serious condition with injuries and wet clothes. The woman also needed medical assistance. On November 21, the connection with the foreigners ceased. Nothing is known about the fate of the people.
A similar case occurred on November 18, when the rescue organization Grupa Granica tried to help a family with two children, 6 and 8 years old, whom the Polish military had also taken to the border in subzero temperatures.
At the same time, Polish border guards would not let the activists into the 200-meter zone and would not inform them about the location of the refugees.
