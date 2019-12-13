Polish MFA in panic

Belarusian visa-free regime for Poles has been working for three days, and the Polish Foreign Ministry is in a panic. They made a statement that the Foreign Ministry "does not recommend their country's citizens to take an opportunity of visa-free entry to Belarus." This phrase was noted by Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pawel Jablonski.



"We recommend people to be very careful and to avoid travelling to Belarus. If someone wants to run the risk of being in the territory of a country that considers Poland an enemy, he must be aware that the risk is very serious, because there are enemy intentions there."



Earlier the same loud statements were made by the leadership of Lithuania and Latvia, whose residents also enjoy visa-free entry to the Republic of Belarus. The prospects so inspired people that during the visa-free period more than 90 thousand people used this opportunity. Such intensity was not liked by Vilnius and Riga. Therefore, artificial jams are created at border crossing points in order to increase waiting time in queues.



To all appearances, something similar should be expected in the Polish direction. They cannot remain indifferent to the fact that the neighbouring "dictatorship" suddenly turned out to be open and humane to citizens of their country, allowing them to shop without restrictions. Meanwhile, Poland has problems not only on the fuel market - one of the most popular and sought-after goods will be ordinary firewood and fuel briquettes



