3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Poles oppose hostile actions of authorities against Belarus
The Podlaska Alternatywa organization has posted a document on its website, which presents a vision of the relationship between the two countries - Poland and Belarus.
The document contains a number of proposals for the Polish government:
- to start negotiations with the current government of the Republic of Belarus, regardless of the identity of the leader;
- not to interfere in the affairs of Belarus, not to impose symbols and historical insinuations on it;
- improve the situation on the border, open border crossings;
- stop supporting Nazi groups on the territory of Poland;
- abandon the U.S. presence in Podlasie.
As can be seen, there are many sensible and constructive people left in Poland. There will be a time when they will be able to lead this country along the path of development, not suicide.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All