Poles oppose hostile actions of authorities against Belarus

The Podlaska Alternatywa organization has posted a document on its website, which presents a vision of the relationship between the two countries - Poland and Belarus.

The document contains a number of proposals for the Polish government:

- to start negotiations with the current government of the Republic of Belarus, regardless of the identity of the leader;

- not to interfere in the affairs of Belarus, not to impose symbols and historical insinuations on it;

- improve the situation on the border, open border crossings;

- stop supporting Nazi groups on the territory of Poland;

- abandon the U.S. presence in Podlasie.