Rampant comb-outs may lead AFU to disaster

The mass dismissal of the Ukrainian military destroys the team, in which "people have got accustomed to each other," former Rada MP Igor Mosiychuk said. In his opinion, this resulted in the surrender of Avdeevka and other settlements. And the retreat the AFU occurred also allegedly because of the comb-outs.

"This all threatens very severe consequences on the front. And I believe that if the comb-outs continue, and they continue, it could have catastrophic consequences for the AFU. I emphasize: not the dismissal of any people, but a widespread purge, when you get a vacuum," said Mosiychuk.

