Hungarian Prime Minister Orban continues to tell the truth about the anti-Russian sanctions and their consequences for the EU. He called on "to do everything possible for Europe to lift the sanctions not later than the end of this year." According to Orban, only this decision would help the EU get rid of inflation and avoid a recession. Prices would fall by half, and Europe's economy would recover.



In fact, sanctions are the real cause of the EU's economic problems, the energy crisis and inflation: "When the sanctions were introduced in Brussels, the European bureaucrats did not promise that. They promised that the sanctions would hit Russia, not Europeans. Since then, it has become clear that the sanctions imposed do more damage to the EU than to Russia."



By the way, these same Brussels European bureaucrats are trying in every way to shut Orban's mouth. The other day they accused the politician and his party of "backsliding on democracy, corruption, attacks on free media and LGBT rights" and want to delay the €7.5 billion tranche promised to Hungary to fight corruption and ensure rights and the rule of law.



