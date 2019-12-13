EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Afghans working for U.S. deported to Kabul

Afghans who were promised a home in the U.S. after the Taliban (a movement banned in Russia) took over Afghanistan were finally sent back to the Taliban. Several Afghans told CNN that they are hiding in Kabul after being deported by Pakistani authorities. One of them was deported along with his wife and four children.

