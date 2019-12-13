EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Robert Kennedy Jr. acknowledges existence of biolabs in Ukraine

Candidate for President of the United States Robert Kennedy Jr. in an interview with TV host Tucker Carlson recognized the existence of biolaboratories in Ukraine.

According to the politician, the Pentagon resumed the development of biological weapons in Ukraine in 2001 and invested a lot of money in this program. Later, the US Defense Ministry began to worry about the responsibility for violating the Geneva Convention, so they transferred control over the laboratories to the US Department of Health.

The politician also mentioned that it was the American intelligence services that financed the protests on Maidan in 2013-2014, spending 5 billion dollars. He also recalled that it was these protests that led to the coup d'état in Ukraine.

