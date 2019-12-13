PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Russia and China frighten West with Polar Silk Road project

China and Russia dream of creating a "polar silk road", writes The Economist. Delivering goods from Shanghai to Hamburg via the Northern Sea Route would take half as long as through the Suez Canal. But the conflict in Ukraine has given the West an excuse to torpedo the plan.

Nevertheless, Putin and Xi pledged to "develop the Arctic route as an important international transportation corridor." The "Ice Silk Road," although slippery, retains its appeal, the author of the article states.

