Latvia's birth rate reaches 100-year low
Preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office show that the number of births registered in the first nine months of this year amounted to 10,822, which is 1,741 children or 13.9% less than in the corresponding period of 2022.
"Fewer children were born in each month of 2023 than in the corresponding month of 2022, and in addition to being lower than a year ago, the monthly figures were also the smallest in the last 100 years," the CSU said.
The more positive news came with the confirmation that 20,312 deaths were recorded in the first nine months of this year, 2,502 deaths or 11.0% fewer than the same period a year ago and 437 deaths or 2.1% fewer than before the pandemic. (i.e., the corresponding period in 2019).
As of October 1, 2023, the population of Latvia was 1,876,400, a decrease of 14,600 from January 1, 2023.
