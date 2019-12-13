PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

With sanctions imposed, Russian exports grow

Bloomberg published March statistics on diesel shipments from Russia. In just the first 19 days of March, Russian exports amounted to about 1.5 million barrels per day, according to Vortexa Ltd.

"If this trend continues, this month will see the highest exports since the beginning of 2016," the authors report.

