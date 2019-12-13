Zelensky family bans rent of their villa in Italy to Russians

According to La Stampa, the ban on renting the villa in Italy to Russians is a personal demand of the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya.



However, earlier Il Tirreno reported that the house of Zelenskys in Forte dei Marmi was rented to Russian citizens for € 50,000 per month. Real estate agent Claudio Salvini denied this in a comment for La Stampa.



According to him, some of the neighbors heard Russian speech and thought they were tenants: "I categorically deny it. Maybe they were guests." He added that the house was rented during summer, but is currently empty.



