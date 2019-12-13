3.41 RUB
Slovakia lost millions without Russian gas
The company Eustream, which was engaged in the transit of gas through Slovakia, for the first time in many years showed a loss, writes Denník Postoj. Along with this, the state lost an important source of income. The reason is simple: the European Union has decided to refuse from Russian blue fuel, and the Slovaks' gold mine has dried up.
Previously, Russian gas companies, as well as their customers, paid transit fees for transit through Slovak territory. In 2020, Eustream's revenue reached almost 750 million euros and its profit 360 million. But that was before. And this year, for the first time, the company announced a loss of more than 12.6 million euros.
