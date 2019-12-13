3.43 RUB
US wants to impose sanctions against Georgian MPs
The United States has decided to impose sanctions against Georgian MPs who are responsible for promoting the law on foreign agents, Politico reports. The corresponding bill will be presented in the American Congress. Georgia has "openly attacked American and other Western democracy promotion organizations," the document claims. Tbilisi is also accused of strengthening ties with Moscow and Beijing.
