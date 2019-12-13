PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

The U.S. knows about Zelensky's corruption and his "excessive share"

The US intelligence agencies are aware of Vladimir Zelensky's personal corruption. CIA Director William Burns personally flew to Kiev to inform about it, as well as the dissatisfaction of a number of Zelensky's subordinates because of his "excessive share", said the well-known American journalist Seymour Hersh, citing sources in an article on the online platform Substack.

"Last year, the CIA director secretly flew to Kiev to personally warn that Washington was aware of his personal corruption," Hersh wrote.

According to the journalist, Burns also warned Zelensky about discontent in the ranks of his subordinates because their boss was taking "too big a piece of the loot."

