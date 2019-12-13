3.40 RUB
The amount of bribes received by Bidens exceeds $40 million
The amount of bribes received by the Bidens exceeds $40 million, The New York Post reports, citing James Comer.
Comer, head of the House Oversight Committee, said his committee identified "six specific policy decisions" in which Biden took actions indicating he was "compromised."
"This is an organized criminal group. There's no other way to determine that," Comer said.
