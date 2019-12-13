3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Tucker Carlson declared that democracy in the United States does not exist
American journalist Tucker Carlson said that democracy does not exist in the United States and this is evidenced by the adoption by Congress of the aid package for Ukraine when "70% of the population did not want it".
"They pass a $60 billion funding bill for Ukraine while 70% of the population doesn't want it and at the same time ignore the real problems of our country, such as the economy and the border... They convene Congress over the weekend to pass a bill that the people don't want," the American journalist said.
He called statements about democracy "dishonest," suggesting that US authorities should simply say that "there is no self-government here" and "shut up and obey."
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All