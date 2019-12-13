PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Tucker Carlson declared that democracy in the United States does not exist

American journalist Tucker Carlson said that democracy does not exist in the United States and this is evidenced by the adoption by Congress of the aid package for Ukraine when "70% of the population did not want it".

"They pass a $60 billion funding bill for Ukraine while 70% of the population doesn't want it and at the same time ignore the real problems of our country, such as the economy and the border... They convene Congress over the weekend to pass a bill that the people don't want," the American journalist said.

He called statements about democracy "dishonest," suggesting that US authorities should simply say that "there is no self-government here" and "shut up and obey."

