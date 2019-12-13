3.42 RUB
Taiwan should pay to U.S. for defense - Trump
The candidate for the US presidency from the Republican Party told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.
"I think Taiwan should pay us for defense. You know, we're no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn't give us anything. Taiwan is 9,500 miles away from us," the former president emphasized. He added that Taiwan took away the U.S. chip business without giving anything in return.
Despite the fact that the US formally recognizes Taiwan as part of China, it is now the largest supplier of weapons to the island.
