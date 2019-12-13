Ukraine's armed forces are preparing for collapse, according to NBC News. There is no help from allies, and the Russian army continues its steady advance. The situation for Kiev is so dire that even Zelensky himself recognized it.

The financial aid package is stuck in Congress and has left Ukraine with no defense on the front lines. It is running out of ammunition and men, and its energy system is facing an onslaught that is depleting its air defenses.

Ukraine is going into deep defense, building anti-tank barriers and ditches. The government has decided to lower the draft age to mobilize more men.

The Russian army is actively advancing in the area of Chasov Yar; the enemy fears its advance on Kharkov as well.