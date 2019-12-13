3.41 RUB
Ukraine and NATO were frightened by Russia's military preparations for winter 15.10.2023 18:11 Ukraine and NATO are in panic, writes Al Khaleej. Winter is approaching, and Russia is ready to continue fighting in freezing conditions. But Kiev is not envious: Western military support is waning due to US and EU disappointment with the AFU counter-offensive. Ukraine is in a panic about how the coming winter will go, given Russia's preparations on the fronts and military plans developed by the Russian Defense Ministry to "use winter as a weapon." Russian troops have already received more modern weapons and reinforced defense lines that have proven effective in repelling Ukrainian attacks. Meanwhile, at a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Zelensky expressed concern about the possible withdrawal of support for Kiev due to the depletion of weapons stockpiles in Western countries.
