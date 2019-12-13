Monuments to Lenin destroyed in Finland

The country's last statue of the leader of the world proletariat was dismantled today and sent to a museum for "storage". The bust of Lenin stood in the town of Kotka.



It's funny that this statue of Lenin was given to the city by Tallinn in 1979. So the Finns rejected the gift of their neighbors. However, the statue of Lenin may be the last one in Finland, but there are enough bas-reliefs and commemorative plaques with him. By the way, if it hadn't been for Lenin, Finland might not have existed: in 1917 it was Lenin and Trotsky who supported independence of the former Grand Duchy and on 28 December the Central Committee of the Bolshevik Party approved the separation of Finland from Russia.



But the Finns, like many of the inhabitants of the Baltic Sea countries, do not like the word "gratitude.

