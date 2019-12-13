Germany frightened by Russia's military potential

The head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Defense Ministry, Christian Freiding, told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the West has underestimated the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and the willingness of allies to supply Russia with what it needs.

"Be it North Korea, be it China, and also the countries of the Global South. Even if these states only supply lighting for refrigerators, they too can be used for military purposes," Freiding believes.