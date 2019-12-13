PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Germans propose to deprive Ukrainians of benefits

In Germany it is proposed to deprive Ukrainians of the allowance Bürgergeld (€563) and transfer to the allowance for refugees (€460).

The Secretary General of the FDP party believes that the citizens of Ukraine should not receive the same payments as citizens of the FRG.

"We should no longer use taxpayers' money to finance unemployment, but should provide people with jobs," Bijan Jir-Saray said.

Some German politicians are also of the opinion that "the civilian allowance has become a brake on getting a job" and have urged Ukrainian refugees to find jobs faster.

