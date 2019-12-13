3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Canada adopts frightening ruling on euthanasia
Canada has come up with a frightening way to solve the problem with the overpopulation of drug addicts, writes Spiked. Instead of treating them, the country has decided to extend the euthanasia program to them.
From March 2024, the right to euthanasia will be granted to people suffering from mental diseases. And this category also includes patients with substance abuse disorders.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All