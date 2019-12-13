Another fit of "decommunization" in Kiev

The Ukrainian authorities decided to destroy the Walk of Heroes of the Soviet Union in the city of Borispol. The planned act is also called "derusification", but curiously enough is that there are busts of Soviet heroes exclusively from Borispol on the Walk.



During the war the small town was just a cradle of brave people. Yuri Golovaty, Ivan Kudrya, Nikita Stasyuk, Nikolai Prudky, Ivan Bratus, Rafail Pavlovsky, Ivan Kravchenko, Vasiliy Shkil - all their busts will be torn from their pedestals. Bronze is expensive nowadays, it is not excluded that the monuments will fall into the color metal, and then disappear in an unknown direction.



