On Tuesday, August 20, in Kraslava Region, Latvian border guards stopped a van Mercedes Benz Sprinter 312, in which there were 24 refugees. This was reported by the State Border Guard.

The vehicle was driven by a non-citizen of Latvia. During the inspection, there were suspicions that the car, under the wood in the body, could be equipped with a shelter. As a result, the suspicions were confirmed - 24 African refugees without documents, visas and permits to stay in Latvia were hiding in the truck.

And today in the area of the Lithuanian city of Prenai the police stopped a Ford Transit car with 16 refugees inside.