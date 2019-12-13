A domestic threat has begun to spread in the U.S. - American fascism

Fascist sentiments are gaining strength in the run-up to the elections in the United States, writes Cumhuriyet. It's all about Trump, who this time has become a much more dangerous candidate for the presidency of the country than in 2016: his rhetoric has become more radical. According to the author of the article, it is consonant with the ideological strains in Nazi Germany.

Last week, speaking on Veterans Day, Trump said, "We promise to eradicate communists, Marxists, fascists and radical leftist thugs who live like vermin in the territory of our country." He used the word "parasite" (vermin), used in Nazi Germany to refer to "undesirable persons" and "those who must be destroyed". Trump says he will deport millions of migrants and lock them up in camps if he wins the election. The process that began with the imprisonment of migrants may continue in the future with the imprisonment of the opposition as well, the author believes.