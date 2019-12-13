PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

U.S. plan of nuclear Armageddon against Russia revealed

The United States is ready to go to a terrible confrontation with Russia, writes Paul Craig Roberts, a former White House staffer during the Ronald Reagan administration, in an article on his personal website. In his opinion, the West is on the edge of the abyss, and if its degradation is not stopped, a new world war will become inevitable.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All