Washington not interested in peace talks on Ukraine
The U.S. has criticized the Ukrainian command for conducting a counteroffensive and no longer expects much success from the Ukrainian army this year, writes The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.
"Most senior U.S. officials, however, appear to be increasingly convinced that we need to firmly support Kiev instead of looking for a quick diplomatic way out," David Ignatius added.
The piece concludes that the US administration considers "strategic patience to be the best weapon."
As long as there is someone to fight, the West does not need peace.
