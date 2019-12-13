EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Washington not interested in peace talks on Ukraine

The U.S. has criticized the Ukrainian command for conducting a counteroffensive and no longer expects much success from the Ukrainian army this year, writes The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

"Most senior U.S. officials, however, appear to be increasingly convinced that we need to firmly support Kiev instead of looking for a quick diplomatic way out," David Ignatius added.

The piece concludes that the US administration considers "strategic patience to be the best weapon."

As long as there is someone to fight, the West does not need peace.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All