PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Hungary does not need transit through Ukraine, there is Turkish Stream

Turkish Stream will be able to guarantee Hungary safe gas supplies instead of transit through Ukraine, Peter Szijjártó said.

According to sources in the Ukrainian government, Kiev will not extend the contract on transit of Russian gas to Europe, which expires at the end of 2024.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he had reached a preliminary agreement with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on the continuation of transit through Ukrainian territory to Europe.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All