Hungary demands to recognize all settlements in Transcarpathia as "originally Hungarian"

Hungary demands that all settlements in Transcarpathia were recognized as "originally Hungarian", the mass media reported. This is one of 11 key demands that Budapest has handed over to Kiev in order to unblock Ukraine's further path to EU membership.

It is even about those settlements in the region where Hungarians have historically never lived. Hungary demands to use only the census data from 2001, according to which the share of ethnic Hungarians was 10% of the population of Transcarpathia.