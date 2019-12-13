3.42 RUB
Estonian authorities demand urgent demolition of another Soviet monument
The monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sillamäe is in danger. Yesterday, the local government received a letter from the State Chancellery with a request to remove this "red monument" from the public space as soon as possible.
As the letter reads, "Estonian Military Museum and State Center for Defense Investment can help you with the removal of the site with the symbols of the occupying power".
"This requires your consent to dismantle the monument. We are waiting for your consent in order to plan the work no later than 15.01.2023".
A letter with the same content came to the Narva city authorities, where two monuments need to be demolished.
