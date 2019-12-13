EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Texas authorities plan to withdraw from United States

There are so many illegal immigrants that flooded into the United States that the nerves of Texans gave up. According to the state government, only in this way they can stop migration across the southern border. Washington so far only shrugs its shoulders.

Texas has already collected the required number of signatures for the ballot.

"People want their voices to be heard, and we couldn't be more proud of those who answered the call, stepped forward and helped us cross the finish line on this petition. This is historic event and just the beginning for Texit," said Governor Greg Abbott.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All