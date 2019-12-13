3.43 RUB
Vilnius authorities demolish memorial to Soviet soldiers
The Vilnius authorities demolished a memorial to Soviet soldiers at the Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius. The demolition of the memorial began on Tuesday. It was demolished despite the UN committee's decision to apply temporary protective measures formally prohibiting Lithuania from doing so.
The state vandalism of the Vilnius authorities was commented on by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She stressed that the Baltic attempts to settle a historic score with Russia and erase the memory of the victory over Nazism. In his turn, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia instructed to assess the demolition of six steles.
