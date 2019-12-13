WARNING! Shocking footage of civilians execution by Ukranazis (18+)

General Director of the TV channel "SPAS", host of the TV channel "Russia 1" Boris Korchevnikov commented in his Telegram channel on shocking footage of the execution of civilians by Ukronazis, whose bodies were simply thrown into a pit. This video is not recommended to be watched by children, pregnant women, persons with a disturbed psyche and particularly sensitive viewers. For all the rest who has not yet understood what and against whom Russia is fighting we recommend to spend 8 seconds to see the true face of Ukrainian fascists.



Russia over the past ten years has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled - some simply to save their lives, and some because they could not live in this fascist scorcher. Russian soldier is risking his life now to cut off the head of this beast.



