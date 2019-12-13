PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

WSJ: Zelensky abuses power to eliminate opposition forces in Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky abused power to eliminate the opposition forces in Ukraine, writes The Wall Street Journal newspaper with reference to excerpts from a book by American journalist Simon Shuster.

"Shuster tells how Zelensky uses martial law to suppress the opposition and silence the media," the article says.

It also notes that opposition members of the Kiev politician were stripped of their Ukrainian citizenship, interrogated and suspended from their posts.

