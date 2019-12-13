3.42 RUB
Japanese journalist surprised after visiting Mariupol: There are no people who support Ukraine
A Japanese reporter visited Mariupol and talked to residents, writes Daily Shincho.
The journalist expected to meet people who are pro-Ukrainian, but it turned out to be different. The author writes that Mariupol residents are eager to get Russian passports. Moreover, many people express a desire for the DNR to join the Rostov Region: the administrative system of the republic is weak, and they hope that direct administration of Mariupol from the Rostov Region would significantly improve the situation.
The author also asked about attitudes towards Ukrainian security forces. The residents of Mariupol called the Azov fighters "vengeful bandits" and said that during their deployment in Mariupol the drug addiction epidemic in the city was terrible.
