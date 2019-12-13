Zakharova suggest recognizing European Parliament "sponsor of idiocy"

The European Parliament on November 23 adopted a legally non-binding resolution recognizing Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", because of the military operation in Ukraine, it follows from the results of a vote at a plenary session in Strasbourg.



"The European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a "sponsor of terrorism". I suggest recognizing the European Parliament a "sponsor of idiocy," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.



