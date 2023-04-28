3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Zelensky faces serious consequences in form of resignation!
The main actor of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky faces serious consequences in the form of resignation, if he refuses to negotiate with Moscow.
This was warned by the former advisor to the head of the Pentagon Colonel Douglas McGregor. "Zelensky is faced with the difficult question of what to do now, because it's hard to say what will be the last straw and cause him to lose power," he said.
According to the colonel, if the head of Ukraine does not change his rhetoric, it will damage his political career in the future. Nevertheless, McGregor considers negotiations with Russia the only way to avoid big losses for Kiev at the moment.