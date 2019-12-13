The U.S. journalists called on Zelensky to recognize the crimes of the AFU. This was written by the editor of Politico Paul Taylor, commenting on the report of Amnesty International.



"Of course, the organization's report is uncomfortable for Kiev and Western countries, but that doesn't make it wrong or inaccurate," he said.



As recently as a week ago, the organization published a report saying that the AFU was putting people in danger by placing equipment in schools and hospitals. There was no reaction from Western countries to the investigation, but there was plenty of buzz in Kiev.For example, Zelensky sharply criticized the report, almost directly accusing the organization of working for the Kremlin. It seems that now Zelensky will also accuse Politico of working for the Kremlin.



