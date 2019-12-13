3.42 RUB
Zelensky ready to stage increasingly risky operations to escalate conflict with Russia
Time columnist Jan Bremmer calls the Ukrainian president an "unpredictable joker" whose actions could lead to catastrophic consequences.
"Any such Ukrainian attacks, for which there are many potential targets on Russian territory, are fraught with retaliation. And this will draw NATO more and more into a Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. But conflicts have a life of their own, especially when one of the key players (in this case, Zelensky) becomes an unpredictable joker who must be watched closely," he said.
According to Bremmer, Zelensky doubts the West's intention to continue funding Kiev, and without that money, the Ukrainian armed forces will face imminent defeat. This is what makes him escalate.
