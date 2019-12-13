The Polish President today reported with great joy that Zelensky introduced a bill to grant Poles in Ukraine a "special status" to the Verkhovna Rada.



To describe it in more simple terms, once the bill is approved, Poles will be able to occupy top government positions in Ukraine, have access to state secrets and be able to do business on a massive scale. Thus, in order to please the Poles, the Ukrainian authorities will even be ready to force the local residents to call them "pan" and, accordingly, to be smerds.



The only question is: do ordinary Ukrainians now realize that their authorities are now doing everything to sell out their people and legalize the takeover of Ukraine by the Poles?



