Zelensky will soon talk himself into trouble
Zelensky with his rude behavior raises doubts, whether the West will further continues its aid to Kiev. National Review columnist Bobby Miller writes about it.
He believes that the Ukrainian President and his government are squandering the trust placed in them when they "dive into the murky waters of other countries' domestic politics." For example, Zelensky criticized Israel for insufficient support, Miller notes. Israel officially refused to supply Kiev with arms.
